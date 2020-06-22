A working plan, requiring business and City Council OK, would close the street on weekends for outdoor dining starting July 10

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

CANANDAIGUA – A tentative weekend date is being discussed for closing off Phoenix Street to motorists and instead allowing for outside dining in a pedestrian plaza format on a trial basis.

Businesses — and not just those right on the street off Main Street in downtown Canandaigua — still have to sign off on the idea as does City Council, which could do so at its July meeting.

But the working plan is for 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, beginning July 10 and continuing until the weather turns.

This would be done temporarily and enable the city to “see the vision of what Phoenix Street can do,” City Manager John Goodwin said.

A task force is meeting virtually Wednesday morning, and businesses and restaurants are invited to participate to weigh in on the idea.

“The biggest concern is whether the businesses are all on board,” Goodwin said. “I’m hopeful we can get something together.”

As it stands now, all downtown restaurants would be able to serve food on tables in the street, but beverages would only be provided by the businesses on Phoenix Street with each having a liquor license for the area.

City government would not be spending money for the trial, Goodwin said. The downtown Business Improvement District and Canandaigua Local Development Corp. would chip in $2,000 total for flower pots that would be used to block off the street — from Mill Street to Main Street — and string lights.

“Hopefully, we can create an ambiance in downtown Canandaigua,” Goodwin said.

Task Force Chairman David Whitcomb, a former city councilmember, said for many years, the revitalization of Phoenix Street was a component of the city's comprehensive plan that went unaccomplished.

“During my time on city council, I advocated for the city taking up the concept but we never had the right combination of buy-in from the council, the business and property owners on the street, and the community,” Whitcomb said.

The timing may be right now.

Reinvestment in downtown Canandaigua and lakefront businesses as well as coronavirus pandemic restrictions on restaurants — and a move to open up eateries for outdoor dining to alleviate the impact those restrictions are having on businesses — have placed renewed emphasis and perhaps momentum for the idea, according to Whitcomb.