The Rochester Museum & Science Center will receive an Art Works award of $20,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The award will be used to commission artists to create original artworks that will enhance and diversify the visual representation in the institution’s upcoming exhibition, “The Changemakers: Rochester Women Who Changed the World.”

NEA Chair Mary Anne Carter approved more than $84 million in grants as part of the second major funding announcement for the 2020 fiscal year. This is one of 1,015 grants nationwide approved by the agency in this category.

“These awards demonstrate the resilience of the arts in America, showcasing not only the creativity of their arts projects, but the organizations’ agility in the face of a national health crisis,” Carter said. “We celebrate organizations like the RMSC for providing opportunities for learning and engagement through the arts in these times.”

“The Changemakers” is inspired by the centennial of the 19th Amendment’s ratification to the U.S. Constitution and the women’s suffrage movement. Through untold narratives, this exhibition will celebrate historical and contemporary women visionaries, trailblazers, inventors, social innovators and entrepreneurs of diverse backgrounds from the Rochester region and sovereign Haudenosaunee Confederacy.

RMSC will partner with two artists who demonstrated an authentic lens and perspective on African American, Latina, Haudenosaunee and/or Asian/Pacific Islander communities to ensure authentic representation in artistically interpreting the stories of individuals, groups or movements that will be featured in the exhibition.

“This support from the NEA enables the RMSC to partner with artists to create new works that celebrate the changemakers highlighted in the exhibition and inspire others to make change happen,” said Calvin Uzelmeier, director of featured content, exhibition support and special projects. “These partnerships will not only enhance the quality and authenticity of the exhibition, but will also help the RMSC continue to build relationships within our community.”