Rochester General Hospital recently received the international Baby-Friendly designation after a review process conducted by Baby-Friendly USA.

This designation indicates that RGH adheres to the highest standards of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. These standards are built on the “10 Steps to Successful Breastfeeding,” a set of evidence-based practices recommended by the World Health Organization and U.N. International Children’s Emergency Fund for optimal infant feeding support in the first days of a newborn’s life.

RGH joins more than 20,000 Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers throughout the world, 604 of which are in the U.S These facilities provide an environment that supports breastfeeding while respecting every woman’s right to make the best decision for herself and her family.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized for the hard work of our team members throughout the Baby-Friendly process,” President Kevin Casey said. “RGH is committed to providing the support, education and resources moms need to successfully initiate breastfeeding and continue breastfeeding when they leave our care.”

“The hospital experience strongly influences a mother’s ability to start and continue breastfeeding,” said Kristin Opett, chief nursing officer. “We are committed to implementing evidence-based care through the Baby-Friendly designation to ensure that mothers delivering in our facility who intend to breastfeed, as well as those who cannot or decide not to breastfeed, are fully supported.”

All of Rochester Regional Health’s labor and delivery hospitals — Unity Hospital, Newark-Wayne Community Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center — are certified as Baby-Friendly.