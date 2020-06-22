Rochester Regional Health recently opened its Geneva Medical Campus at 875 Pre-Emption Road.

RRH added space to the building occupied by Finger Lakes Bone & Joint and Open MRI of the Finger Lakes for new specialists.

Available services now include primary care; allergy and rheumatology; ear, nose and throat; endocrinology, diabetes and nutrition counseling; and general, neuro- and vascular surgery. A gastroenterology practice will be added later this year.

Visit rochesterregional.org for information.