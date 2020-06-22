Mark Stedge, 24, of Sodus, was arrested and charged Sunday

SODUS — A Sodus man was arrested Sunday and accused of raping and sexually abusing a child.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Mark Stedge Jr. was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse and first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

Deputies said the abuse includes sexual intercourse and other types of sexual contact with a nine-year-old over two years at Stedge's residence on Maple Avenue in the village of Sodus.

Stedge was arraigned and taken to the Wayne County Jail without bail.