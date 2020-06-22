ROMULUS — White Deer Tours will resume Saturday in Seneca County.

The new owners of Deer Haven Park, at the former Seneca Army Depot in Romulus, announced the news on their website.

They will offer self-guided auto tours using an app.

The tour goes for eight miles through former military and local roads that have not been driven on by the general public in nearly 80 years.

Visitors must remain in their car at all times while on the auto tour.

The previous owners closed down tours last December, citing not enough revenue.

For more information, visit https://deerhavenpark.org/auto-tours/.