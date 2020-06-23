Justin A. Trevett ran out of fuel and his boat was taking on water, according to Wayne County sheriff's deputies.

A Wayne County man has been charged after his boat ran out of fuel on Lake Ontario and the US Coast Guard had to rescue him early Sunday morning.

Justin A. Trevett, 24, of Ontario, was the operator of the boat, which also had begun to take on water, according to Wayne County sheriff’s deputies.

The Coast Guard turned Trevett over to Wayne County authorities, deputies said.

Trevett was subsequently arrested and charged with boating while impaired and having a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.10%, deputies said.

Trevett is scheduled to appear in Sodus Town Court on Aug. 3 to answer to the charges.