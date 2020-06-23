Shane E. Merrell, 30, was arrested June 16 and charged with second-degree attempted rape and first-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor, according to the Canandaigua Police Department.

CANANDAIGUA — A Honeoye man is facing felony charges after he is accused of sending a nude picture to an undercover police officer he thought was a 14-year-old.

Both are class D felony charges.

Merrell used social media to send the picture and attempted to arrange a meeting with the child for the purpose of having sexual contact, police said.

Merrell was issued an appearance ticket and is to appear in Canandaigua City Court on July 22.