Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Chili

Antonio Buonomo, of Chili, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at St. John Fisher College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Buonomo majors in accounting.

Hilton

Marisa Spronz, of Hilton, graduated in May 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in social work from the College at Brockport and was named to the spring dean’s list. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA. Spronz is enrolled in the master’s program.

Rochester

Ariel Auble, Natalie Chiapperi, Grace Huether, Denise Kolodja, Samantha Onderdonk, Angelica Otero and Cassidy Pestell, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Madison Boccacci, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Andrew Buckley, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Music Education in music education, magna cum laude, from Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio.

Ksenija Capshaw, Amanda Englerth, Jared Joslin and Emily Sabo, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 from Ithaca College.

Emily Knapp, Jessica Stettner and Muhanuka Thierry, of Rochester, graduated in spring 2020 from SUNY Canton.

Alyssa Koston, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at McKendree University in Illinois. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 GPA.