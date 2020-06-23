Abnormally dry conditions through most of Eastern New York prompt fire danger warning

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued a Fire Danger Warning Tuesday due to abnormally dry conditions through most of Eastern New York.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos urged New Yorkers to practice the utmost safety when burning wood and brush outdoors during recent dry conditions. Although the state's prohibition on residential brush burning ended in May, fire danger still exists.

DEC updates the fire danger map and forecast during fire season on its website and on the NY Fishing, Hunting & Wildlife App (also available on DEC's website). The majority of the state remains at moderate risk, which means outdoor fires can burn briskly and spread rapidly on windy days. Precipitation in eastern New York and western New England over the last 30 days ranged from .50 to 3.50 inches, which is 15-to-90 percent below normal.

Debris burning and campfires are among the top five causes of wildfires. Burning trash is prohibited statewide in all cases. Burning leaves also is banned in the state.