We lived in the suburbs outside of Syracuse in the early 1960s. The Home Bureau was a night out for homemakers to learn new recipes, crafts, etc. The Civil Rights Movement was in full thrust. As housewives with households of children and usually one car, our active participation in the movement was limited. My sister heard of a Black woman who taught at Syracuse University who spoke on the topic of Black history, and so we asked her to come to our meeting.

As she got seated, she confessed how very nervous she felt coming to the white suburbs. She began by telling us how she lost her three middle fingers. She came from Georgia and had worked in a factory there. A punch press machine came down and her fingers were severed. Her co-workers rushed her to the hospital bleeding profusely, but she was refused admission because it was a white-only facility. Meanwhile, with the loss of blood and a much longer trip to the colored hospital, it was too late to reattach her fingers.

“My topic is ‘Reflections in a Brown Paper Bag.’”

She began showing us the contents of her large brown paper bag. Each object was a remnant of an unfamiliar story of Black Americans to us at that time.

A needle and thread for Rosa Parks; a map of Washington, D.C., for Benjamin Banneker, a famous mathematician and surveyor who laid out the city of Washington; a sample of sugar for Norman Rillieux, who invented the method of sugar refining; a shoe for Jan Metzliger, who invented a shoe lasting machine that stitched the sole of the foot to the body of the shoe; a vial for Dr. Charles Drew, who did revolutionary research on blood plasma techniques; a bandana for Harriet Tubman, who was a conductor for the Underground Railroad shepherding slaves to freedom. At the end, our speaker added that the brown paper bag holding the objects was invented by a Black man.

We were mesmerized by these revelations.

Fast-forward a few years later. Our family moved to Canandaigua. I was telling my 13-year-old neighbor Jennifer Hoffman about the Black history talk and what I had learned. The next day, Jennifer told Mr. H, her social studies teacher in the Middle School, about our conversation. She was sure I would be glad to tell her class about this too. Mr. H. signed me up for the next week. To this point I had never taught anything, but knowing how enlightening a topic it was for me, it occurred that it might just be informative to the class. Not only was his class seated, but the whole study hall room was full. He reassured me and I presented this brave Black woman’s story to the class with a brown paper bag full of the same objects. The students listened intently, just as I had listened to the original presentation.

Enter Elsie Gibson.

I first met Elsie Gibson at an adult education interior design course at our local high school. After classes, Elsie and I began to have coffee together and eventually became lifelong friends. It was 1968; the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights movements were flaring. Race riots over police brutality in Rochester made national news in 1964 as one of the first cities to have race riots. Elsie, her husband, Ben, and family were about the only Black people in our city of Canandaigua. It wasn’t long before we realized that our passions were marching alongside the protesters for racial justice. We each had four children at home. Eventually Elsie came up with the idea of what we could do.

“You could teach a course in Black history.”

“But I don’t have a teaching degree!”

She replied, “You can do it!”

The head of Adult Education liked the idea and had a friend in Boston who was teaching Black history there. He sent for the curriculum. I had references to procure and books to consume. I purchased a book called the “Pictorial History of the Negro in America” (1966), bought a subscription to Ebony magazine and picked up a brochure. It was on the docket that fall for the Black history course in 1969 with 12 students signed up.

Each time I went to our library, I was challenged with many questions as the local librarian had difficulty with the subject matter I was ordering and picking up. Questions like, “But we don’t have that many black people here in Canandaigua,” or “Who would come to that class?,” etc. The implication was always … why would this subject be of interest in a white community? I held the naive belief at the time that once the long wounds of racial injustices in the past were uncovered, that it would shed light on the desperation to motivate change in the present.

It began in Africa, which meant I had a lot of studying to do. I was wondering what to say for an introduction on that first night when I heard the song on the radio from “Fiddler on the Roof” — “Tradition.”

The students welcomed and with Elsie in the front row, my qualms subsided. As they were listening to the words of the song, I scrawled the word ‘Traditions’ on the chalkboard. The class was asked where their ancestors came from and what family traditions they brought with them.

Next, I passed the map of Africa indicating ports that exported the slaves. African people came to America as slaves stripped from their families and traditions, from all different parts of the continent with all different languages, to be sold at auctions.

The class was shown a drawing of the slaves in the hold of the ship. Imagine what it would have been like to be put in chains on a ship, not even to understand the language of the persons you are chained to or not know the final destination? Someone said that was never taught to us in history class. Others agreed slavery was an abstract word, a condition.

Then, the contrast. Most immigrants are imbued with dreams of an opportunity for a new and better life for your family. What was it like for slaves to be forced to come to America?

The preparation for the course each week opened new chapters of discoveries chronicling for me the undaunted, courageous spirit in people to survive in an often horrendous history. And there was always my friend Elsie giving me the inspiration and the impetus to continue.

After the first course had ended, some of the participants continued to meet in our homes to read and discuss current events and racial issues. When the second class finished, some of those people joined with the first discussion group to continue the dialogue.

When she turned 90 last year, my husband and I went to Elsie’s wonderful birthday celebration. We are lifelong friends still longing and hopeful for the world to change for the betterment for the future, not just for our children, our grandchildren and our great grandchildren, but for all people.

Jewel Wink is a Canandaigua resident.