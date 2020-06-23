This letter is about hypocrisy. The Daily Messenger Triumvirate of Law Prof R. Hermann, Prof. G. Payne and Writer M. Winship are prolific in their anti Trump/Republican hate-filled rhetoric. Yes, Trump is open to criticism for his many obnoxious tweets but these people and like-minded regressives are worse.

When it comes to Democrats it's "See no evil," "Hear no evil," "Speak no evil." For Republicans it's "Derogatory," "Dimwittedness" and Demonic."

In his recent "War on Workers" essay, Mr Hermann takes Trump to task for ordering meat packing plants to reopen. Says he did it without requiring adequate safety measures. His order actually reads "consistent with the guidance for the operations of meat & poultry processing facilities jointly issued by the CDC & OSHA."

A risk? Yes, but so is the phased reopening now going on. Mr Hermann gives his Maria Antoinette "Let them eat cake" version. Says we can eat eggs, dairy, soy, etc. Does he think those products magically appear in cartons, boxes, cans and jars without human contact? We saw some contents of Ms Pelosi's giant refrigerator. To regressives, "show me yours and I'll show you mine."

In a George Payne essay he gives us 10 reasons for Trump to wear a mask. He should. I can think of three reasons for regressives. 1 - It covers up a lot of ugly. 2 - It muffles a lot of babble. 3 - Wear two for both faces. Mr. Payne is an advocate of removing offensive monuments; in fact, he once said all moments should be removed. When two college nitwits broke a Fredrick Douglass monument in Rochester he reversed course. Double standard! He should be happy about the recent vandalizing of Christopher Columbus statues and D.C. monuments like the Lincoln Memorial and World War II Memorial.

Mike Winship's recent rant on May 29 is unbelievable. Vile and almost insane. If one of us wrote something like that about Democrats the Messenger would never publish it. One quote: "Drive this creature and his army of creeps, leaches and miscreants back to the wet market from which they came." You have to read it to believe it. Better yet, don't bother; it's a waste of time and valuable newsprint.

As to the murder of George Floyd, words cannot describe what happened to him. As parents who lost a child under dire circumstances we have some idea of his family grief. The cops who did this will pay for their crimes. His funeral was dignified and impressive until Mr. Sharpton gave his homily. Never one to let a tragedy pass without exploiting it, he screeched his usual hate-America tirade. He said white people had their knees on Black people's necks for 400 years. If they hadn't he would probably owe $10,000,000 in taxes instead of a measly five. What about Black retired 77-year police Captain Dorn murdered for protecting a Black friend's business? Will Rev. Al, Joe "you ain't black" Biden and BLM leaders go to his funeral? Not likely. They fear being seen as police supporters.

Protests: Mostly peaceful. They are doing the right thing except not all wearing masks. Look at all the looting and burning around the country. In Rochester they looted a dollar store in a Black neighborhood. Looters in NYC have better taste. They did a Macy's but most were doing the right thing by wearing masks. Regressives say the looters are really victims of American systemic racism. A thief is a thief.

The hypocrisy is, regressive pundits who are praising protesters exercising First Amendment rights are the same ones condemning the anti-lockdown protests. Go back and read some of the commentators' hysterical posts. Some said those protests were illegal due to executive-ordered lockdowns. To regressives a demonstration is a riot by people you agree with, mob violence is a riot by people you disagree with. Another double standard by regressives. Were the anti-lockdown protesters wrong? I would say yes, but they have the same rights as BLM protesters.

Gov. Cuomo has asked for police reform laws. If he sticks to his proposals that would be great. Hope he won't give into the utterly stupid proposals to defund or disband police agencies proposed by other mayors, governors and assorted fools. They say reducing police patrolling has reduced crime rates. Of course it does. No arrests, no reports, no statistics. Disband the police and the crime rates would be zero. No need for 911 agencies. Same logic applies to fire departments — no firemen, no fires. All this would free up funds for social program "investments.".

No more police protection for elected officials. They could hire private armed guards like ex-mayor Bloomberg and hunker down in their gated communities. Theest of us peasants of all colors will be on our own.

The dumbest statement is Joe Biden saying police should be trained to shoot criminals in the leg instead of the heart. Probably watched too many Lone Ranger movies while locked down in his cellar. Wish I had a cellar to lockdown in.

At this point Seattle's government has been taken over by a mob creating a police-free zone. Ask Rochester, NYC and even Canandaigua mayors what would you do if that happened here. Watch them squirm.

"Gone with the Wind" and cop shows have been banned, and balanced newspaper op-ed articles eliminated. Looks like the inmates are in charge of the USA asylum.

Richard Blakesley is a Bloomfield resident.