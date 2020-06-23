The Irondequoit Concert Band named its four winners of the 2020 Outstanding Young Instrumental Musician Award.

Awards go to one student from each of the four Irondequoit middle schools for their musicianship and contributions to their respective band program. The students are selected to receive the award by their school band director.

This year’s winners are sixth grader Olivia Belculfine from Rogers Middle School, fifth grader Samuel Compitello from Laurelton-Pardee Intermediate School, fifth grader Aubrey Moran from Durand Eastman Intermediate School and sixth grader Michael Penner from Iroquois Middle School.

Belculfine has played flute in the Rodgers Band for three years and in the Jazz Band for two years. She sings in the school chorus and received Outstanding ratings at Solo Fest twice. Her teacher Caitlin Doi, said Belculfine is a role model for her flute section and the band in general.

Compitello plays trombone in the band. His teacher, David Savine, said Compitello shows dedication to the Laurelton-Pardee music program. He took a fourth grader under his wing, teaching him how to read and play music on the trombone.

Moran plays the flute in the Durand Eastman Band. Her teacher, Alexa DiRaimo, said Moran is a well-rounded band and chorus student. She participated in all-county music festivals and school musicals. Moran is at the top of her class in academics and strives to help other students.

Penner plays percussion in the Iroquois Band and drum set in the Jazz Band. He performed at Solo Fest on bells and snare drum, achieving 27 out of 28 scores on both. His teacher, Rachel Britt, said Penner always goes beyond what is expected.

“These students are our future,” ICB conductor David Schantz said. “We are always happy to support our schools and our young musicians.”

All received a trophy, monetary award from ICB and had their name engraved on a plaque at their school.