Landsman Development reports leadership change

Kurt Ziemendorf, of Penfield, will take over as president and CEO of Landsman Development Corp. in January 2021. He succeeds James Goff, of Webster, who will retire this year.

Goff has led the real estate development company for 19 years, 14 of those as president and CEO. He will continue to serve on the board of directors once the leadership transition is complete.

Ziemendorf previously served as vice president of operations. He worked with the residential team over the past 13 years.

“Kurt is the right person to lead Landsman into a new era,” Goff said. “He has built a strong skill set that is tailored to the continued development of our diverse portfolio of properties and to building the future of our company.”