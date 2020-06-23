Seeking teens for one-hour Zoom discussion hosted by Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition of Ontario County

Ontario County teens are invited to participate in a Zoom workshop on Thursday. The one-hour workshop is to find out what is important to teens regarding their health. Participants will be able to make $10 for pizza or ice cream, according to the flyer promoting the workshop.

The Zoom event is sponsored by the Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition of Ontario County.

The coalition hopes to learn how to provide better resources and make them more accessible to teens and their friends.

The Zoom workshop will be 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 25.

RSVP drugfreeontariocounty@gmail.com