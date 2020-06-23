There's no definitive word yet for the 27th congressional district special election or the 131st Assembly District GOP primary

This much we know: Joe Biden won the New York Democratic presidential primary Tuesday.

As for many of the key congressional, state and local primaries across the state? Results could still be weeks away.

The spread of COVID-19 forced New York into a primary like no other on Tuesday, with more people appearing to cast their ballot by absentee rather than showing up to the polls.

Early results Tuesday night suggested more people cast their ballots by mail than in person.

That is causing a major logistical challenge for county election boards, which will be tasked with counting up to 1.7 million absentee ballots— more than 10 times the amount of the last presidential primary year in 2016.

It all means some key races may not be decided for more than a week.

Republican Chris Jacobs's campaign has declared victory in the special election to fill New York's 27th District seat in the House of Representatives and the Republican primary for the same district — which includes a sizable portion of Western New York, including the western half of Ontario County and its population centers of Canandaigua, Farmington and Victor.

But Democrat Nate McMurray has not conceded the special election for the seat left vacant by the resignation of former Rep. Chris Collins, to fill out that term.

After all, McMurray's campaign said, there were 95,000 absentee ballot requests, and final results may not be available until July 1 at the earliest.

Indeed, absentee ballots in New York had to be postmarked by Tuesday in order to be counted in the primary elections.

But they can continue trickling in to county election boards through June 30.

That means up to 1.7 million ballots won't be opened until July 1 at the earliest. And even then, it will take time to crosscheck voter rolls and other counties' records to ensure nobody voted twice even before officials get the chance to count up the votes.

As of midnight, Manchester Town Supervisor Jeff Gallahan appeared in the lead for the 131st state Assembly District primary race, for a seat that includes Ontario County and part of Seneca County. The current officeholder, Assemblyman Brian Kolb, did not run.

By shortly after midnight, with all Ontario County election districts reporting in, Gallahan had 2,211 votes in Ontario County to 1,850 for Cindy Wade of Canandaigua, with Jeff Shipley at 578 and Ann Marie Heizmann at 291. In Seneca County, with 100% of districts reporting, Gallahan led with 277 to Shipley's 256, Wade's 90 and Heizmann's 68.

But again — the absentee ballots remain a major factor. So that election, too, is too close to call.

Back in the 27th congressional district, in the Republican primary for the nomination,

Jacobs's opponent in the primary, Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, issued the following statement at around 10 p.m. Tuesday conceding the primary to Jacobs:

“I called Chris Jacobs a few minutes ago to congratulate him on his victory in the Republican Primary. I’m thankful for the support I’ve received in this race. We said it was important to let voters decide, and they have. While not victorious, I’m proud of the race we ran. We stayed above the fray, and ran a positive campaign on the issues. I’m a loyal Republican – always have been, always will be. Just like I have in the past, I will work hard to keep NY-27 in Republican hands in November."

Republican primary candidate Beth Parlato has not released a statement as of Tuesday night.

Includes reporting from the Daily Messenger and news partner, News 10NBC