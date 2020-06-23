Seats in the 27th Congressional District and 131st Assembly District are up for grabs.

Today is primary day in New York state.

A big local race is in the 27th Congressional District for the seat left vacant by former Republican Congressman Chris Collins, who is going to prison for insider trading.

Voters in the district have to vote twice: Once, for a special election to fill the seat through November, then a primary for the Republican candidate — who would then move on to the general election.

The candidates are: Nate McMurray, who is on the Democrat and Working Families lines; Chris Jacobs, who is on the Republican and Independence lines; Beth Parlato, who is on the Conservative line; and Michael Gammariello, who is on the Green Party line.

Jacobs and Parlato are also running in the Republican primary, along with Stefan Mychajliw.

McMurray is the only Democrat running in the general election.

In the 131st Assembly District race, four people are running in a Republican primary. Manchester Town Supervisor Jeff Gallahan, Seneca County Farm Bureau President Ann Marie Heizmann, Seneca County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeff Shipley and former Canandaigua City Councilmember Cindy Wade are running to succeed Republican Assemblyman Brian Kolb, who is not running for re-election.

Polls are open today until 9 p.m.