Storms could be intense in some spots of the Finger Lakes area with localized flooding and damaging wind gusts

Today looks to be another hot and humid one, and parts of the Finger Lakes region will see a repeat of the intense storms experienced by many on Monday, with some storms producing gusty winds and torrential rain in the afternoon and into the evening.

The main threat will be heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts, although small hail is possible as well.

Some localized flooding is possible once again within the heavier storms.

The storm threat will increase after 2 p.m. and be over by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The storms will bring a return to cooler and more comfortable air for the rest of the week.