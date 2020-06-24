The animal is temporarily living in someone's backyard and the owner has proper permits, according to a Facebook post from the city

Canandaigua residents who believe they’ve seen a kangaroo around can rest assured they are not seeing things.

The city confirmed on its Facebook page Tuesday that Canandaigua's newest resident is none other than a kangaroo.

According to the post, the kangaroo is temporarily living in someone's backyard, it is in good health and the owners have the proper state permits.