Lyons Farmers Market, 70 Williams St., is open for its 46th season from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Online shopping and curbside pickup options are available this year in addition to the open market.

The market is following the state guidelines of 6-foot distancing and other safety requirements. Customers must wear a mask and there will be a hand-washing station. No events or entertainment are scheduled for this year.

Vendors are pre-packaging fruits and vegetables. The Community Co-op at Newberry’s is serving coffee, breakfast wraps and quesadillas during market hours.

Online shopping runs from 11 a.m. on Tuesdays to 11 p.m. on Wednesdays, with pickup from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays at Williams and Church streets.

Call (315) 871-4220, email lyonsnyfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit lyonsfm.eatfromfarms.com for information.