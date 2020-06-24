A Clifton Springs man was charged with falsifying business records in the first degree following an investigation, authorities say.

A Clifton Springs man was charged with falsifying business records in the first degree, a Class E felony in New York Tuesday night by the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, according to a release.

Jose Salazar, 47, of 1315 King Rd., Lot 21, was charged following an investigation around events which allegedly occurred on November 13, 2019. Salazar allegedly falsified a bill to Traveler's Insurance for services which he did not provide.

As a result of the bill, the insurance company provided Salazar with a payment of $255, deputies said.

Salazar was later issued an appearance ticket and will appear in the Hopewell Town Court at a later date, according to the release.