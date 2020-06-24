Penfield High School seniors recently received the following awards.

National Recognition

President’s Award for Educational Excellence: Erin Aman, Aishwarya Bista, Alina Chadwick, Jacob Chen, Cole Cornwell, Erin Davis, Jessica Dawson, William Givens, Justine Goldblatt, Lindsey Hamilton, Morgan Higgins, Alyssa Husted, Kenneth Jacoby, Madaliene Kennedy, Barsha Khanal, Jordan Klatt, Kathryn Kotyra, Isaac Lehigh, Mariah Loiacono, Ryan Lowenstein, Cullen Masters, Sean Merriman, Katharine Mosca, Emily Murphy, Rebecca Rolland, Morgan Ruliffson, Rachel Stevens, Christopher Taylor, Isabella Wattie, Ella Wulforst and Tansey Vordonis.

National Merit Commended Scholars: Jessica Dawson, Sergei Eliseev, Arno Gundlach, John Healy, Jasmine Kiley, Isaac Lehigh, Mariah Loiacono and Christopher Taylor.

National Merit Award finalist: Morgan Higgins.

U.S. Marine Corps, Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence: Tea Parris.

U.S. Presidential Scholars Program nominees: Jessica Dawson and Jasmine Kiley.

State Recognition

New York State Comptroller Award: Katharine Mosca.

New York State Scholarship for Academic Excellence: Erin Aman, Cole Cornwell, Jessica Dawson, William Givens, Justine Goldblatt, Madaliene Kennedy, Isaac Lehigh, Rebecca Rolland, Tansey Vordonis and Ella Wulforst.

County Recognition

Women’s Council Young Women of Distinction Award finalist: Jasmine Kiley.

Monroe County Superintendents’ Outstanding Senior Award: Chloe Sparkman.

Alexander Millener Good Citizenship Award (Sons of the American Revolution): John Healy.

Penfield Rotary Scholarship: Ella Wulforst.

Urban League of Rochester Black Scholars Award: Styles Allen, Jada Blue, Tyier Chatman, Dallas Cromwell, Paige Fletcher, Brianna Friberg, Joshua Gambee, Roderick Green II, Brianna Jones, Tea Parris, Sandra Perkins, Jose Reyes Jr., Nyara Simmons and Chloe Sparkman.

Urban Suburban Principals’ Award: Nyara Simmons.

Urban Suburban Scholarship Award: Nyara Simmons.

Corporate Recognition

Wegmans Corporation Scholarship winners: Megan Cilano, Cole Cornwell, Emma Crawford, Sierra Dawson, Allison Garofalo, Brendan Miller, Corey Plakosh, Erica Quarterman and Aidan Schickler.

School and Community Awards

Cobbles Character Scholarship Award: Molly Baumer and Sean Merriman.

Harris Hill Walk the Talk Scholarship Award: Morgan Chans and Tea Parris.

Indian Landing Elementary Partners in Learning Award: Thomas Wharton II.

Scribner Road Kids Who Care Scholarship Award: Carter Pete.

Bay Trail Take Care Scholarship Award: Molly Baumer and Sydney Majka.

PHS Achievement Award: Austin Hobler, Ethan Mitchell, Samantha Reich, Emily Weezorak and Anthony Zastrow.

Penfield High School PTSA Award: MaryEllen Brezing, Sean Clarke, Jasmine Kiley and Emily Murphy.

Penfield Education Association Award: Molly Baumer.

Patriot Award: Brendan Miller and Salma Mohammadi.

Senior Award: Justin Brewer.

Penfield Education Foundation Awards

Penfield Education Foundation Award: Erin Aman, Matthew Darrer, Carson Hobler, Nathan Johanneman, Emily Murphy, Jade Nguyen, Caroline Palermo, Rachel Robinson and Nyara Simmons.

Albert E. Beguin Memorial Award: Cole Cornwell.

Laura and Stephen Blackburn Memorial Scholarship: Emma Kay.

Dr. Terry Cashmore Pre-Med Scholarship: Jasmine Kiley.

Chhim, Him and Sok Global Citizen Scholarship: Briana Lopez-Patino.

Karen Grant Memorial Scholarship: Brandon Alcerreca and Zachary Farrell.

Jenny’s Scholarship: Tea Parris.

William Kern Memorial Award: Kevin Dunn.

Rebecca Lamb Memorial Award: Reese Stojanovski.

Mary H. Lloyd Memorial Award: Sean Merriman.

Don Mack Memorial Award: Joseph B. McCusker.

Tommy Murphy Memorial Scholarship: Saige Bock, Adrian Burgos, Mathew Darrer and Joseph McCusker.

Jonathan Ozimek Memorial Award: Chloe Sparkman.

Elmer and Doris Peck Award for Music: Lydia Campbell.

Penfield High School Drama Club Scholarship: Jason Anglum and Reese Stojanovski.

David Reynolds Music Scholarship: Corey Plakosh.

Phyllis Reynolds STEM Scholarship: Jessica Dawson.

Sharon Stoler Memorial Award: Samantha Szulgit.

John Turner Award: Alina Chadwick.

Virginia Urckfitz Award: Levia Zhou.

John Vella Memorial Award: Mara Heppard.

Department Awards

The Penfield Art Association Award: Mara Heppard.

Benjamin D. Schnaufer Art Scholarship: Allison Dostie.

Outstanding Business Achievement Award: Dylan Emler, William Givens, Kathryn Kotyra, Sean Merriman, Brendan Miller, Thomas Pelish III, Abigail Shortino, Justin Solomon, Daniel Vercruysse and Benjamin Wildman.

Excellence in English Award: Alina Chadwick, Olivia Flannery, Caroline Palermo and Ashlyn Snyder.

Outstanding English Award: Emma Aken, Barbara Buck, Mariah Loiacono and Thomas Wharton II.

Maya Angelou Award: Justine Goldblatt.

The Sally Teeter Award: Jason Anglum.

French SUPA Award: Elizabeth Guiffrida.

German 5 Award: Madison Kotyra.

Spanish 5 Award: Gianna Colombo, Victoria Sabel and Nicholas Swanger.

PHS Senior Research Scholar Prize: MaryEllen Brezing and Olivia Farmer.

The Linda Zschoche Award for Math Excellence as a Senior: Rebecca Halterman and Emily Murphy.

Outstanding AP Biology Student: Jessica Dawson.

Outstanding AP Chemistry Student: Justine Goldblatt.

Outstanding AP Physics Student: Jessica Dawson.

Richard H. Gibbons Book Award: Mychailo Robakovskyy.

Model UN, Outstanding Delegate: Alina Chadwick.

Society of Mayflower Descendants in the State of New York Educational Award: Justine Goldblatt and Jasmine Kiley.

University of Rochester, Dexter Perkins Prize: Sergei Eliseev.

VFW Excellence in American History: Jason Anglum.

Project Lead the Way Award: Aamir Arshad, Nathan Audi, Kyle Berg, Adrian Burgos, Tyler Bush, Matthew Darer, David DeLyser, Hana Duncan, Zackery Geoca, Michael Green, Roderick Green II, Mason Harrington, Grant Hernady, Chase Jewett, Madison Kotyra, Joshua LaBue, Luke Lane, Alexander Leute, Nicolas Mady, Emily Murphy and Tyler O’Brian.