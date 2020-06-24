The two-year Mason Road sidewalk and sewer project is complete, as announced recently by Perinton Supervisor Ciaran Hanna, the Department of Public Works, and Town Board members David Belaskas, Peg Havens, Seana Sartori and Meredith Stockman-Broadbent.

Mason Road connects Ayrault Road and state Route 31, and is surrounded by parks and the RS&E Trail. In addition to new sidewalks, the project established crosswalks to provide safe passage for students at Fairport High School.

Engineers, highway crews and the sewer department collaborated to create sidewalks, install crosswalks, deliver sewer and water lines to homes, and finish the process of milling, paving and striping on this 1-mile stretch.

“With such an active population in Perinton, our Mason Road sidewalk and sewer project will improve the safety of families and residents as they go about their day-to-day lives, from our kids walking to school to our residents accessing parks and trails,” Hanna said. “I thank our Department of Public Works and project partners for their hard work to expand our walkable network, and provide improved mobility for people of all ages and abilities.”