Lynda Quick will start her new role as superintendent of the Wheatland-Chili Central School District on Aug. 17.

Quick is deputy superintendent for the Rochester City School District. She previously was superintendent of the Skaneateles Central School District and district superintendent of the Cattaraugus-Allegany-Erie-Wyoming BOCES.

“Ms. Quick has an extensive and impressive background, having served in various roles within public education across upstate New York,” said James Musshafen, president of the Wheatland-Chili Board of Education. “The Board genuinely believes we have hired an educational and community professional to lead our community’s greatest asset. I would like to thank the community at large for your support during the feedback and informational gathering sessions. The Board of Education is sincerely grateful for the feedback provided by the community, staff, students and administrators via surveys and forums throughout this important process.”

With nearly 30 years in education, Quick also served as an attorney and senior labor relations specialist. She has bachelor’s degrees from Kent State University, and studied educational administration at St. Bonaventure University, the University at Buffalo and Northern Arizona University. Quick holds a law degree from Case Western Reserve University, with bar membership to practice law in Ohio and New York.

“I am honored to have been selected as the next superintendent of the Wheatland-Chili Central School District,” Quick said. “I am excited to work with the Board of Education, staff and community as we build upon the great things happening in the district. We are navigating through challenging times, but we are also presented with incredible opportunities. I will strive to lead with passion, purpose and transparency as we plan and prepare for the future of our district.”

“The search process has been challenging in this time of COVID-19, but through the guidance and assistance of Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES District Superintendent Jo Anne Antonacci, we were able to keep the process on track,” Musshafen said. “The Board looks forward to working through a smooth transition with Lynda and our retiring Superintendent Dr. Deb Leh.”