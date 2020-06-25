The Lake House on Canandaigua, SimcoHR, the Salvation Army Canandaigua Corps and Wegmans earn 2020 Business Inspiration Awards

CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua Lake is so beautiful, this Finger Lake even trumps some of the lakes in Simon Dewar’s home country in the United Kingdom — and it’s worth protecting.

That’s why The Lake House on Canandaigua, where Dewar works as general manager, has implemented green measures such as geothermal heating and cooling, limits and reductions on the use of single-use plastics, the use of recyclable or compostable containers, and the composting of kitchen waste for its own garden and others.

These efforts have been really important from the get-go to “minimize our impact on the environment,” Dewar said. “We become good custodians of the location, of the natural beauty we have here, but also of the planet.”

The Lake House on Canandaigua, the hotel aspect of the redesigned Inn on the Lake space that is set to open Aug. 14 (the reimagined Sand Bar is set to open July 1), is the recipient of the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce’s Business Inspiration Award for Environmental Champion of the Year.

The awards ceremony was held on Facebook on Wednesday night instead of the customary Canandaigua Country Club because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SimcoHR received the Chamber’s Visionary of the Year Award; The Salvation Army Canandaigua Corps received the Corporate Humanitarian of the Year Award; and Wegmans Food Market, Pharmacy and Café received the Innovator of the Year Award.

Chamber Executive Director Ethan Fogg said it’s a privilege to connect with people like this who change lives and inspire people every day.

“Each one of them is amazing,” Fogg said.

Marc Simmons, chief executive officer at SimcoHR, said he and his employees believe in people.

“We believe that great people make great companies,” Simmons said.

Salvation Army Majs. Pam and David Rhodes noted the upcoming 125th anniversary of its presence in Canandaigua, and how serving the needy and entire community has changed over time.

“One thing that remained constant, the way we see people and the way we treat people — with dignity and respect,” Pam Rhodes said. “That never changes over time.”

As for Wegmans, the nominations for the innovation awards were collected before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted everyone’s lives.

Canandaigua store manager Larry Gamer said the mission of he and his employees has been to make the shopping experience fun and exciting and not a chore — a challenge for these pandemic times.

“This was a time where we really had to be innovative and change some things around with the way we presented food to customers,” Gamer said. “I think we really did a good job with that.”

Online

To hear entrepreneur Mandy Friend Gigliotti's talk on using coronavirus pandemic experiences as a way to build a positive "new normal," and for the awards presentation itself, visit the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CanandaiguaChamberOfCommerce/videos/1039235219812661/.