The town of Irondequoit is providing $340,000 in grants to locally owned small businesses to help them recover from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

Funding was made available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and with all of the economic challenges brought on by COVID-19 for business owners, I’m proud that the town is able to lend a helping hand,” Supervisor Dave Seeley said.

The Revitalizing Irondequoit’s Small Business Economy program will use supplemental funds to the town’s community development block grant made available from the CARES Act. Funding from the RISE program is not to be used for revenue loss or expenses incurred as a result of the COVID-19 economic shutdown, but for costs necessary to help businesses as they reopen and maintain.

Grants are available to businesses that stayed open during the COVID-19 economic shutdown, those that saw their ability to operate compromised by the NY PAUSE executive order and businesses that were not allowed to remain open under the PAUSE guidelines.

Applications can be sent to ahipolito@irondequoit.org or the Town of Irondequoit, 1280 Titus Ave., Rochester, New York, 14617, Attention: Alex Hipolito. Visit irondequoit.org/community/rise-program for information. Funding is available on a first come, first served basis.