Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester received a 2019 Gold Standard Award from the Big Brothers Big Sisters Nationwide Leadership Council.

The Gold Standard Award recognizes agencies that increased their revenue and grew the number of matches year over year. In the past year, BBBS of Greater Rochester served more than 400 children and continues to grow local services through its various programs.

“Our mission is changing children’s lives for the better, forever, and this award recognizes that we are helping more local children find and ignite their potential,” said Lisa Mattoon, CEO of the Rochester and Finger Lakes affiliate in its 42nd year. “Every day, our incredible staff work hard to ensure that more children have access to the benefits of mentorship, helping lead to better outcomes for our community’s children in the future.”

BBBS of Greater Rochester is one of 10 agencies that will be recognized as a Gold Standard Award winner at the 2020 Big Brothers Big Sisters Virtual National Conference.

“Earning this award shows the commitment of not only Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester, but also the whole community, including donors, board members and staff,” said Pam Iorio, president and CEO of BBBS of America. “We thank Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester for pursuing growth and quality to serve more children in the Rochester and Finger Lakes area.”