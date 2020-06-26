Individuals with developmental disabilities may lack options for assisted housing

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

Funding for residential programs serving individuals with developmental disabilities may be reduced next month, according to a public notice in New York State’s Register — anticipated cuts that Ontario ARC says would have a severe impact on the organization.

Published in the May 27 newsletter under Miscellaneous Notices and Hearings, the notice states how the department heads with the Office for People with Disabilities and the Department of Health will reduce or eliminate reimbursement for programs involving individual residential alternatives and intermediate care facilities, which would take effect on or after July 1.

The notice also suggests that other actions will be taken to limit reimbursement when an individual with developmental disabilities is not in residence at a facility.

In a statement emailed to Messenger Post Media in response to an inquiry regarding the cuts, the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities said it did not “anticipate changes to the services provided as a result of this targeted approach which implements savings goals included in the enacted budget.”

“By targeting the ‘non-delivery of services’ rather than implementing an across the board reduction, OPWDD is able to preserve essential community-based services while also continuing to provide needed residential supports,” the statement added.

Current estimations by the office suggest the total impact of these cuts would lead to $178 million in savings, with the provisions for setting rates due to take effect in October 1, 2020.

Yet these anticipated cuts could have a major effect on Ontario ARC.

Ann Scheetz, executive director of the organization, argued in a statement that the current plans would “severely impact Ontario ARC.”

“Our residential program supports 109 individuals in 16 homes and is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days week,” Scheetz stated. She added in an email: “We are repeatedly getting cuts and these cuts would be nearly $300,000 to our residential program.”

As well, she said, with the new coronavirus outbreak, the agency has spent $200,000 and would need reimbursement often received through grants and government programs, which may be limited if state aid cuts do go into effect.

Ontario ARC is pushing for extensive advocacy to halt these cuts.

“We have e-mailed the families of the people we support and our loyal supporters and shared the online advocacy platform so they can easily send letters to the Governor and OPWDD opposing the cuts,” Scheetz stated.

In a separate release emailed to Messenger Post Media, Ontario ARC issued a “call to action” to oppose cuts it said would “slash funding to OPWDD voluntary providers.”

“Ostensibly, this is being done to save taxpayers from paying for ‘empty beds,’ which implies services aren’t delivered. But you know these are not empty beds, they are the homes that our loved ones return to, and you know that service doesn’t stop simply because they’re not in their bed,” the statement read.

Aside from providing a link to the tools available on the online advocacy platform, including a template email that can be filled out, the ARC message also encourages peoplto write a letter or place a phone call to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office. Talking points were also provided.

Messenger Post Media reached out to the Arc of New York and the state Department of Health for comment, but as of press time did not hear back.