Public swimming at Ontario Beach Park, 50 Beach Ave., Rochester, is open for the 2020 season.

Swimming is allowed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily when Monroe County lifeguards are on duty. The playground, restroom facilities and changing rooms are open to the public.

The beachfront and indoor facilities will be at 50% capacity. Beachgoers are asked to maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance from each other, unless from members of the same household. Face coverings must be worn if unable to maintain 6 feet of physical distance. Beach chairs, blankets and other items must be at least 10 feet apart.

Visit forward.ny.gov/statewide-guidelines for statewide guidelines for public beaches.