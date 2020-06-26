The Seneca Park Zoo is opening today

Phase 4 is now underway in the Finger Lakes region.

Included in this phase are higher education and low-risk indoor and outdoor arts and entertainment.

This includes places like the Seneca Park Zoo, Strong National Museum of Play and the Rochester Museum and Science Center, which all have the green light to reopen. In fact, the zoo opens today and the Strong, the RMSC and the Memorial Art Gallery will reopen their doors on Saturday, with limitations.

As of this morning, however, there is still no reopening date for malls, movie theaters, casinos and gyms.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said he knows it's frustrating, but he thinks the best thing to do is continue to take this seriously and keep the numbers flat.

“What they said is that even though we're in Phase Four, additional things will continue to come out just like they really have all along,” Bello said. “I mean they announced youth sports off a phase so there are other statewide guidelines that come out and have been coming out along the way and that's going to continue to happen."

Bello expects more guidance from the state over the next several days and weeks.