Wheatland-Chili High School named Sarah Allen as its Outstanding Senior for 2020.

One student from every high school in Monroe County is selected by their superintendent each year as the Outstanding Senior based on scholarship, leadership, service and character. Allen was recognized for her leadership and service within and outside of the school community, as well as her focus on academics.

Allen was a member of the Jazz Band, Pit Band, Drama Club, International Club, Leadership Asset Training and National Honor Society. She played varsity soccer, softball, swimming and tennis.

As a junior, Allen received the Frederick Douglass/Susan B Anthony Award. She plans to study marine biology at the University of Oregon.