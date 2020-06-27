Downtown businesses reopen with huge ribbon-cutting ceremony that literally stopped traffic

CANANDAIGUA — Angela Moore may have made productive use of her downtime by changing up some of her product line when her Main Street store was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that her Wine University is back open, Moore said she is excited to see old friends and customers once again.

“It’s nice to see returning customers,” Moore said. “They were afraid that I was not going to be able to open again, because that’s what they’re seeing. They were excited that I’m not closing.”

To celebrate the reopening of downtown Canandaigua businesses, East met West in the middle of Main Street.

Businesses on both sides of the city’s main drag gathered for a grand reopening of downtown Canandaigua, including a huge ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday that literally stopped traffic, as the ribbon stretched across the Main Street crosswalk near Commons Park.

Before the Main Street event, Canandaigua Mayor Bob Palumbo, downtown Business Improvement District Manager Denise Chaapel and others from the Business Improvement District traveled from business to business, welcoming business owners back and taking part in individual ribbon-cuttings — more than 50 in all.

The event not only marked the various stages of businesses’ reopening from coronavirus pandemic restrictions, but also helped the city kick off its Fourth of July decorating contest. The traditional holiday parade, community picnic and fireworks were canceled this year because of the pandemic.

According to Chaapel, who also owns Sweet Expressions on Main Street, most every business is open, although some with minimal hours and others for curbside service only.

This seemed to be the appropriate time to reopen downtown, and interest among the business owners “just exploded,” Chaapel said.

“Everybody is so thankful. I’ve never seen so much involvement from so many different businesses,” Chaapel said. “Everybody’s excited to be here and to be back open.”

Businesses also are into the holiday spirit.

Five hundred American flags are placed in the downtown area and several businesses have decorated their storefronts in the grand spirit of the red, white and blue.

Both Palumbo and City Manager John Goodwin said it's exciting to see the city's vibrancy return.

"It feels like normal," Goodwin said.

The whole occasion deserves a toast, wouldn’t you say? Andy Liguori, of Wine University, agrees.

“It’s nice to get back to some normalcy. It’s nice to see faces coming back in,” Liguori said. “She (Moore) puts her heart and soul into this and to see people come and enjoy it — people are laughing and you hear the oohs and aahs and the ‘Maybe we should get this for somebody’ — it’s just nice to have this back.”