In the 1960s, ABC TV President Thomas W. Moore, weary of each game in a 162-set season blurring into the next, suggested that baseball adopt a 60-game regular-season schedule. Just call him Nostradamus.

This week baseball’s owners and Players Association — billionaires and millionaires, respectively, quarreling in a time of 21 million unemployed — announced a 60-game schedule for its 2020 season. Ending a prolonged food fight that dismayed even those who love it, baseball will hail Opening Day on July 23-24, a time you might otherwise vacation in Maine, begin grade school in Texas, or start online to Christmas shop.

The regular season will debut 119 days after originally listed, end Sept. 27, precede a 10-team playoff, and preface a World Series in late October. The slate is not as skeletal, in Lincoln’s term, as “soup made from the shadow of a crow that had starved to death.” Yet it is too brief for an historically more marathon than sprint sport, needlessly starts after the traditional July 4 holiday — and yields almost all of the monopoly baseball would then have owned: hockey, hoops, and football out of season.

Baseball will soon face a far more crowded stage than earlier this summer. After lockdowns cleared, owners and players chose not to seriously negotiate a new players contract, more consumed by power v. the other than baseball’s popularity v. other sports. Last week Commissioner Rob Manfred said he was “100 percent sure there would be a 2020 season,” then two days later that he was “not confident” at all. Some had readied for the pastime not to operate all year, damage not even inflicted by World War II.

How in the name of Fenway Park did it come to this? For one thing, some owners care less about baseball than those who pay to watch it. For another, the Players Association may be America’s most powerful union. Their mutual distaste was accented by Covid-19’s ghost: in March, inking a tentative pact as the virus began; summer rent by clashing about what they signed. No spectators, usually 60 percent of revenue, will be let into a park. Thus, TV must provide disproportionate postseason cash. “Play ball!” required compromise — finally. Players got a prorated salary percentage. Manfred got a shorter schedule before an expected autumn Covid wave — and snow begins to fall.

If the public’s reserve of patience seems limited, it stems from baseball’s labor War of the Roses’ past. After a century of players owned by teams in perpetuity, court-ordered free agency in 1975 changed the game’s core. Four work stoppages preceded a center imploding in 1981. Owners wanted to regain lost turf. Players struck to protest an owner demand to compensate clubs that lost a free agent. The result was mutual assured destruction (MAD): a 59-day strike. Baseball returned with the nightly All-Star Game, its 20.1 Nielsen rating the worst since 1969’s daytime rain delay. Said Sports Illustrated: “Baseball returned to cold shoulders, protests and resentment,” forgetting too soon.

The next work stoppage blacked baseball out from Aug. 12, 1994, till April 2, 1995 — canceling a World Series for the first time since 1904 and aborting each season. It lasted a record 232 days, the sport revived by Cal Ripken’s consecutive games played streak and a Yankees dynasty. Since then, it has had more cause to fear, as Fleetwood Mac sang, that “the landslide [of trouble] will bring it down.” The once-ritual Saturday Game of the Week left the air, its niche never filled. Last year’s All-Star Game rating was an historically low 4.0, the World Series’ 8.1. Millions of people for whom the game was a metaphor for the republic are now dead. A greater part of the populace, especially teens and twenty-somethings, thinks baseball glacial.

Baseball needs to make TV coverage more up-close and quicken its octogenarian pace. Game seven of the 1960 World Series scored 19 runs in two hours and 36 minutes. Today’s 1-0 game often nears three and a half hours. In 2018, baseball vowed to shorten an average game from 3:02. Last year it topped 3:10. If America could split the atom, baseball can enforce three rules: uphold the strike zone, keep a batter in the box, and compel a bases-empty pitch each 20 seconds.

These reforms won’t guarantee that baseball avoids a true nuclear winter: an extended strike at the end of 2021 over a new collective bargaining pact. Yet they are simple to achieve — implausibly, already exist — like showing up to work. Having settled, Manfred and the players should do all they can to ensure that people who watch like what they see. The danger is that relatively few Americans will care.

Not long ago, that idea would have seemed almost unpatriotic. Yet as the cartoon character Pogo said, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” Now that the game will be played again, perhaps baseball can finally fix it.

Curt Smith is the author of 17 books whose most recent is “The Presidents and the Pastime: The History of Baseball and the White House.” He is a former speechwriter to President George H. W. Bush, Associated Press “Best in New York State” radio commentator, and senior lecturer of English at the University of Rochester. He writes twice monthly for Gannett: curtsmith@acc.net.