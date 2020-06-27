Federal funding would aid efforts to build rural broadband access

With many Americans continuing to have to work from home because of the novel coronavirus pandemic — even as the Finger Lakes and other regions of New York slowly reopen — federal lawmakers are renewing calls for greater access to broadband networks in rural communities such as Ontario County.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, is calling for $100 million in grants for rural broadband networks.

“Because of the administration’s inaction, New Yorkers have been trying to do the impossible and get by in the era of COVID without access to broadband in their homes, relying instead on free public Wi-Fi or limited satellite internet,” Gillibrand said in a statement. “We must fight to close the pervasive digital divide in our country and ensure that every American has access to vital technological resources, no matter their zip code or socioeconomic status. Rural and native families cannot wait any longer.”

The issue, at least locally, has bipartisan support.

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, also called rural broadband “a top priority of ours.”

“Working with the administration, we have recently delivered a number of critical grants totaling over approximately $16 million, and will continue to advocate on behalf of the region’s needs moving forward,” Reed said in a statement. “We will also continue to support legislation like the Rural Broadband Acceleration Act, which would authorize the Federal Communications Commission to fund shovel-ready, high-speed internet projects immediately.”

The attention from lawmakers comes as good news from Jim Baase’s perspective.

As chief operating officer of the regional telecom company Empire Access for seven years, Baase boasts plenty of experience in delivering internet access to several rural counties, including Ontario County, with a slight catch.

“We only build in populated areas due to the expense of building a fiber-optic network,” Baase said in a phone interview, although with government money, there would be room to grow. “We’ve got to be able to recoup our investment.”

Empire Access has 27 different locations where they’ve delivered services, including Canandaigua, Geneva, Naples and Victor. And according to Ontario County Economic Developer Michael Manikowski, the company was a crucial partner as the county began its own infrastructure project years ago.

“We started this about 2004, 2005,” Manikowski said in a phone interview, describing how staff with the economic development department were eventually able to persuade the county and the Industrial Development Agency to put “millions of dollars into a rural county,” to develop a rural broadband network.

Called the Open Access Broadband Network, the organization was designed to function as a nonprofit, which eventually became the local development corporation Axcess Ontario, before it was sold to Empire Access in November 2017, according to Manikowski.

With the novel coronavirus pandemic keeping so many people working at home, Manikowski views the project as a success.

“We were able to show them that that’s the future,” Manikowski said when it came to persuading the county to invest in the project. “We anticipated remote working. We anticipated businesses needing worldwide access, with great speeds, great reach and great quantity. And we wouldn’t have businesses here today, businesses with technology that operates around the world, if it wasn’t for our broadband network.”

While the network hasn’t managed to reach every home, due to the initial construction relying on roadways and metrics around density for each center, Manikowski said with Empire Access, they’ve been able to help keep things running.

“We found a partner in Empire Access, and they have a business model that works,” he said, noting that for additional build-out, “they’re slowly but surely doing that throughout the county.”

Baase said without additional funding from the government, it’s unlikely the build-out process can continue.

“If there’s only 5 to 10 houses per mile and you're charging them for the Internet services, it’s tough to get your money back,” Baase said, noting how rough costs for building out a fiber-optic network could approach $40,000.

For this reason, Baase is a strong proponent for additional funding from government grants and agencies to defray the cost.

“I think the coronavirus has highlighted how important rural broadband is,” Baase said. “It’s difficult to work from home or go to school at home.”