As the community begins to reopen during COVID-19, all sights are set on summer fun in the sun. It’s promising to see New York expand its phased reopening of trails, parks and restaurants, and see more activity in the area.

Summer is a busy time of year for our region as we see an increase of locals and tourists flocking to the lake to spend time at their cottages or on the water. We see travelers in an extra hurry to get to their destination and it’s a good time to remind folks of the critical importance to properly yield to emergency response vehicles. But more on that shortly.

Lazy summer days are no excuse for relaxing coronavirus precautions. It’s easy to let the carefree days and flip-flop weather convince us that we don’t need to be as vigilant since we’re outside and the weather is warmer. People are tired of social distancing and we all want to resume pre-COVID socializing, but the reality is that COVID-19 is still very much a reality and there are guidelines to follow when it comes to being outdoors during the pandemic.

Below are tips to help you stay safe while enjoying summertime activities as informed by the Centers for Disease Control. Follow these measures and use common sense to ensure you can enjoy your summer outdoors and not be sick in bed.

Maintain social distancing in and out of the water

It’s finally swim season. Get out and enjoy the water but stay six feet apart in and out of the water. Swimmers should maintain social distancing best practices (six-foot separation) from anyone they are not quarantining with. Parents need to evaluate their kids’ ability to maintain this rule. If they can’t follow the guidelines, they shouldn’t go to the pool where it’s harder to give space in a more confined area.

Masks do not need to be worn in the water

Masks should not be worn in the water because it’s hard to breathe through a wet mask. There is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas. Chlorine and proper disinfection should inactivate the virus in water.

Don’t share goggles and other gear

Limit the spread of germs by using only your own swim gear, including goggles, nose clips, snorkels and towels. Coronavirus is spread primarily through respiratory droplets transferred from one person to another. You can reduce your risk by not sharing items.

Be mindful of high-touch surface areas

Don’t let the idea of dipping in and out of a chlorinated pool give a false sense of security that the risk is lowered within the entire area. Pool ladder handles, water slides, decks, lounge chairs and toys are frequently handled by multiple hands and need to be disinfected regularly and often.

Proper hygiene counts

Be sure to continue to cover your cough and sneeze, wash your hands and use hand sanitizer frequently. The water should not give a false sense of security or resistance.

Be safe on the roads

We know the summer season is short in upstate New York, and it’s easy to be in a hurry to get on the boat, in the water or to your cottage to enjoy the weather and fun. Please respect the emergency responders risking their lives on the road and yield the right of way to first-responder vehicles when you see them approaching with lights or sirens on, and move over when you pass a stopped emergency vehicle.

Many people pull to the right-hand side of the road and continue driving, but the law is to pull over and stop completely. Section 1144, “Operation of vehicles on approach of authorized emergency vehicles,” states that “vehicles shall immediately drive to a position parallel to, and as close as possible to the right-hand edge or curb of the roadway, or to either edge of a one-way roadway three or more lanes in width, clear of any intersection, and shall stop and remain in such a position until the authorized emergency vehicle has passed, unless otherwise directed by a police officer.”

The Move Over Law NYS-VTL 1144-a requires drivers to be extra cautious when approaching an emergency vehicle that is stopped on the side of the road with its emergency lights on, slow down and move over one full lane away from the stopped vehicle.

Please do your part so we can do our part to safely respond and not be a part of the emergency in the process. Stay safe and cool this summer, and thank you for your help to ensure a safe community for all on and off the road.