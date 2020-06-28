Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Admissions

Connor Bauman, Erich Rudolph and Eric Szczepkowski, of Canandaigua; Emma Curran, of Clifton Springs; Aiden O’Neil, of Farmington; Anna Humiston and Liam Prendergast, of Geneva; Kate Glidden, of Macedon; Jesse Eddinger, of Palmyra; Lydia Day, of Phelps; and Elliott Dehollander and Connor Powell, of Victor, will join the Class of 2024 at Clarkson University in Potsdam this fall.

Dean's List

Burlin Allen, of Seneca, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list with honors at the College at Brockport. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA. Allen majors in sports management.

Kyle Buckley, of Macedon, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of New Haven in Connecticut.

Nichaela Commisso, of Rushville, and Hannah Dentel, of Palmyra, was named to the SUNYAC commissioner’s academic honor roll for 2019-20. To be eligible, student-athletes must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA. Both are on the women’s soccer team at SUNY Potsdam.

Margaret Cunningham and Nicole Morley, of Geneva, and Makenna Sharkey, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Endicott College in Massachusetts. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Allison Kelley and Hudson Williams, of Bloomfield; Connor Hulme, of Canandaigua; Sarah Aliperti and Sara Wright, of Geneva; Alexander Rono, of Hemlock; and Anna Schmandt, Mitchell Spindler and Sarah Webb, of Macedon, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Amy Jennings, of Canandaigua, and Sarah Urban, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Jared Jorolemon and Christian Palmeri, of Canandaigua, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at St. John Fisher College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Jorolemon majors in chemistry and Palmeri studies sport management.

Sophia Leva, of Macedon, and Will Scheuerman, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Anna Morgan, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Iowa State University. To be eligible, students must carry at least nine credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Anthony Pezzimenti, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Pezzimenti studies biology.

Jessica Sheehan, of Bloomfield, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Kathryn Simplicio, of Victor, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s honor roll at Lawrence Technological University in Michigan. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Sofia Stamatis, of Canandaigua; Rachel Baker, of Farmington; and Brandon Fink, of Victor, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Ohio University. To be eligible, students must complete at least 15 hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Graduations

Heather Boothe, of Stanley, graduated in May 2020 with a Master of Arts in sport coaching from the University of Northern Colorado.

Kristen Campagna and Tyler Hogle, of Canandaigua; Shaina Olton and Jenna Roat, of Macedon; Robert Johnson, of Shortsville; Josephine Thompson, of Stanley; and David Viruso, of Victor, graduated in spring 2020 from SUNY Canton.

Jack Cutri, Connor Hulme and Kathleen Wantuck, of Canandaigua; Sarah Aliperti and Brooke Maybee, of Geneva; and Morgan Gilbert, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 from Ithaca College.

Mallorey FitzGerald, of Geneva, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in international studies, cum laude, from Dickinson College in Pennsylvania.

Donald Holley, of Canandaigua; Megan Baumgartner, of Farmington; and Samuel Palomaki and Mary Bei Prince, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 from Hamilton College in Clinton.

Amy Jennings, of Canandaigua, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences, magna cum laude, and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish studies from Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania.

Aubrianna Lantrip, of Phelps, graduated in May 2020 with a Master of Arts in sport and recreation management from the University of Iowa.

Chris Parsons, of Victor, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in public relations, summa cum laude, and a minor in marketing from Syracuse University.

Natalie Zaravella, of Victor, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in global commerce and economics, magna cum laude, from Denison University in Ohio.

Scholarships

Corina Vandenberg, of Victor, received a merit scholarship to join the Class of 2024 at Wofford College in South Carolina.