A poem — and a warning from police as July 4 holiday approaches

State Police are letting everyone know their opinion about fireworks.

The agency's Twitter account sent out a message that said "Roses are red, violets are blue, if you bring illegal fireworks into New York, we will arrest you. "

“Joking aside, know the law. It’s for your safety.”

Learn more, see https://t.co/gFU1XSF6PP

pic.twitter.com/s7I2GEOFca