The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County released the 2020 Ontario County Buy Local Guide.

Locally raised foods and locally made products are available at farm stands, farmers markets, CSAs, u-pick farms, grocery stores and restaurants. This guide helps readers find local farms based on location and product.

Visit cceontario.org to access the 2020 Buy Local Guide. This is not a complete listing of area producers that sell locally, only those who wished to be included.