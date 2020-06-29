Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Greece

Jarrett Godin, of Greece, recently graduated with a pharmacy degree from St. John Fisher College.

Nicole Russello, of Greece, was named to the fall and spring dean’s lists for 2019-20 at St. John Fisher College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Russello majors in biology.

Hilton

Emily Montz, of Hilton, graduated in spring 2020 from Buffalo State.

Rochester

Julia Dettman, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina.

Daniel Freese, Ryan Markowski and Ajah Stokes, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Cazenovia College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Vanessa Fulmore, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the College of Saint Rose in Albany. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 semester average.

Austin Guyett, Naomi Hardy, Brendan Hart, Chyna Richards, Damionie Vernon and Lewis Williams, of Rochester, graduated in spring 2020 from Buffalo State.

Katherine Lombardi, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Roberts Wesleyan College. Lombardi, a nursing major, earned a 3.675 GPA.