Emma Noble, a graduating senior from Eastridge High School, recently received the Dr. Robert Santo Irondequoit Lions Club Memorial Scholarship.

The pandemic did not stop the club’s ability to award the scholarship. Lion Bev Bloss sent applications to the three high schools in town for students to fill out, even though they were not in school physically.

The Scholarship Committee reviewed each application, ultimately selecting Noble and setting a date for her award presentation. Typically, members hold an annual steak roast; this year, members met with Noble at her home.

Noble received a Lions pen and pencil set, plus a certificate and check for $3,000. She plans to study biochemistry at the University of Rochester to work in the field of medical research, plus a minor in music and performing arts.

“I love the field of biochemistry, but what really makes me eager to start this part of my life is the people I will be able to help,” Noble wrote in her essay. “Biochemistry is a growing field and with the COVID-19 medical crisis, there is a great need for well-trained professionals in biochemistry … My ultimate dream is to be able to be a part of finding a cure to cancer.”

At Eastridge, Noble was involved in the National Honor Society, soccer, marching band and Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Pops Choir.