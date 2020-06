Fairport-Perinton Dollars for Scholars elects officers

Fairport-Perinton Dollars for Scholars elected a new slate of officers to serve through June 2022.

Angie Kettell will serve as president, with Heather McCarthy as vice president, Angela Monnat as secretary and Megan Volhejn as treasurer.

The board oversees fundraising and distributes scholarships to graduating seniors in the community. Email angie.kettell@fairportdfs.org or visit fairport-perinton.dollarsforscholars.org for information.