Wayne Central High School graduates Sean Doran and Alexandra Horgan received the 2020 Senior Scholarship Award from the town of Ontario Historical & Landmark Preservation Society and Heritage Square Museum.

Doran was president of the National Honor Society and salutatorian of his class. He started volunteering at the Museum in middle school while working on his community service hours. Doran continued to volunteer at the barn sales and helped at the May cleanup.

When the Society needed a new school tour coordinator, Doran stepped up to the task. This would have been his third year as coordinator, had school tours taken place. Doran plans to major in physics at the University of Rochester, with a special interest in astrophysics.

Horgan started volunteering at the Museum after earning her Bronze Award in Girl Scouts. She started cleaning buildings and was a member of the Summer Sunday team, planning and facilitating craft activities at the events.

Horgan became a tour guide in 2019, and always sought to learn more about the Museum and history of Ontario. She will study dance and history at Nazareth College in the fall.

Doran and Horgan each received a check for $250.