Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester recently announced it will close The Sale, a community fundraiser that helped support the organization for 30 years.

This event did not generate enough net profit to support the effort required. Also, the consolidated format and confined space result in an unsafe environment amid COVID-19.

The Sale’s location fluctuated until 2014. The five-day volunteer-run fundraising event moved into its current location — the former Macy’s at Irondequoit Mall — in 2018. It is held twice a year and typically attracts over 12,000 shoppers each sale.

“We are grateful for the decades of support we have received from the Rochester community and surrounding areas, especially our volunteers, donors and shoppers,” said Dave Kelly, vice president of community engagement. “We are also incredibly thankful to Flaum Management for supporting our transition out of the leased space early. Their belief and support of our mission will help families and kids for years to come.”

In addition to the retail challenges, RMHCR did not feel comfortable inviting volunteers, staff and thousands of shoppers into the facility because of health and safety concerns, limitations on large gatherings, and lack of space for adequate social distancing.

“The safety of our volunteers, staff and shoppers is our main concern,” Kelly said. “I am hopeful that the community will continue to support RMHCR, which relies 100% on contributions to support our kids and families.”

Visit rmhcrochester.org for information.