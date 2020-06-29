A man gave up and walked out of the home on Route 250, after having threatened and attacked deputies with arrows and Molotov cocktails

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) — Early Tuesday morning, a man was still holed up at home after deputies say he threatened them, even throwing a Molotov cocktail. He has been identified Benjamin Smith, 51, and authorities say he has a lengthy criminal history and that he violated his parole in this incident. News10NBC is expecting the Monroe County Sheriff's Office to file a list of charges against Smith on Wednesday.

The standoff began Monday afternoon around 4, when deputies say Smith threatened his parole officer. Smith then barricaded himself inside the home and threatened to harm himself. When deputies showed up Monday, officials tell us he did speak with them, but would not cooperate. The sheriff's office tells us the situation escalated on Tuesday when Smith began to throw Molotov cocktails and arrows at deputies.

Then, suddenly, just after 4 on Tuesday, he came out of his family's home and surrendered.

"So at 10 o'clock when he started communicating again, it wasn't very productive but it did have a little different tone to it,” Monroe County Chief Deputy Michael Fowler said. “It was less threatening on the tone and that worked in our favor. We were able to get to the point we are now."

Deputies searched his home and the area looking for explosives or home-made devices. However, the incident ended peacefully.

Currently, he's in the hospital for evaluation

Earlier report:

A standoff that lasted more than 24 hours has wrapped up in Penfield.

It began just after 4 p.m. Monday after a 40 to 60-year-old man made threats against his parole officer.

Deputies were threatened with Molotov cocktails and a bow and arrows, as well as attacked with them.

The situation ended peacefully with the help of SWAT just before 5 p.m., when the man gave up and walked out the front door of the home on Route 250 in Penfield.

The bomb squad will enter the house and clear it of any traps.

Deputy Chief Michael Fowler says the result of that will determine what charges may be filed against him.

Earlier report:

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Deputies have been trying for more than 13 hours to talk a man out of a house which is located on route 250, near Sweets Corners Road.

Authorities say the man has made some alarming comments and officials are concerned about him hurting himself. They say the man is in the age range of 40 to 60 years old.

This all started around 4 Monday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene by the man’s parole officer that he may have a health issue, but when deputies arrived the man would not come out.

The area is surrounded and blocked off.

Additionally, neighbors have been told to stay inside and the bomb squad was also been brought in. Deputies say they’re fairly confident he doesn’t have any guns, but they are concerned about some of what he’s been saying about “fire.”

Negotiators have been able to talk with the man, but the conversation doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

“We’re trying our best to communicate with him through several methods,” Monroe County Chief Deputy Michael Fowler said. “We have family members assisting us, members of the health profession assisting us trying to establish a rapport with him and gain some cooperation so that we can get him safely where he needs to be and resolve the issue for the public.”

Within the hour, the sheriff’s office informed us that this investigation will continue and Route 250 will be closed between Atlantic Avenue and Glendon Wood Road. So, if that’s you’re usual way to work, you will have to find an alternate route.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say they are working to de-escalate a mental health crisis on Route 250 in Penfield.

Deputies say the person involved is a 40 to 60-year-old male, and the incident began when the man’s parole officer made deputies aware of a possible health crisis.

Route 250 is closed between Atlantic Avenue and Glendonwood Drive, and the neighboring homes have been asked to shelter in place.

Chief Deputy Michael Fowler said during an update at 9 p.m. that after several hours they were able to make contact with the man after he was initially reluctant to speak, though the talks haven’t been as productive as they would like.

Deputies say the road will likely remain closed for several hours as they work with family and health professionals to communicate with the man.

“If that means it’s going to take all night, we’re prepared to do that,” Fowler said.

The bomb squad is on the scene.

“He has made some comments that are very alarming,” Fowler said. “He does have the means. That’s why the bomb squad is here.”

Fowler said the man is the only one inside.

RG&E was called to the scene to assess any possible threats that utilities could pose to surrounding houses.

As of Fowler’s 9 p.m. update, he said the threat was starting to come down, and that the threats the man was making involved setting a fire, but not hurting others.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area.