The week ahead also will offer lots of sun and temperatures in the 80s

On Monday, expect to find plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. The high for the day will be in the lower 80s.

While most of the Finger Lakes region will see sunshine and dry conditions, a pop-up shower is possible later in the day away from the lakeshore.

Overall, the week ahead shapes up to be a very nice weather week, with only a few showers and rain will not be measurable when it does fall.