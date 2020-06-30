An update on a deadly tractor-trailer chase that ended in a shootout in Geneseo is expected on June 30.

GENESEO, N.Y. (WHEC) — An update on a deadly tractor-trailer chase that ended in a shootout in Geneseo is expected on June 30.

The chase happened more than a month ago and deputies are speaking about their investigation Tuesday afternoon.

The driver, Joshua Blessed, 58, of Virginia was killed after he was pulled over for speeding in Leroy back on May 27.

Deputies say he took off, ramming into police cars and shooting at them. Blessed died after Livingston County Deputies shot at the cab of the semi and it went off into a ditch.

Earlier this month, FBI agents say they found guns and pipe bombs in Blessed's home and car in Virginia. It's believed he was likely planning a large-scale attack.

Deputies are set to deliver updates at 1 Tuesday afternoon.