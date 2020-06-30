The Little Lakes Community Center, 4705 S. Main St., Hemlock, will hold the following programs this month.

Talking Tots on Tuesdays: 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 7-21. An informal, educational and support group for parents and caregivers regarding early childhood development. $5.

Low-Impact Aerobics: 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. on Tuesdays, July 7-Aug. 25. An aerobics class for those who need to take it a little easy. $10.

Choreo Class (“Country Girl Shake”): 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, July 9-30. Learn the steps to a popular party dance. $10.

Indoor Tennis Instruction: 1 to 1:45 p.m. or 2 to 2:45 p.m. July 12 and 26. For ages 10 and older. Learn hand-eye ball coordination, footwork, types of strokes and how to play the game. $10.

Indoor Tennis Clinic: 3 to 4 p.m. July 12 and 26. Limited to four participants.

Virtual programs are available. Visit littlelakesny.org for information.