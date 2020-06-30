Webster resident joins LeChase Construction

Cristina Thomas, of Webster, recently joined LeChase Construction Services LLC as its human resources and benefits manager.

Thomas will manage the company’s benefits platform and oversee all HR functions. She will advise leadership on HR issues and trends, evaluate and maintain benefits plans and policies, develop hiring processes, and collaborate with the organizational development team to maintain a strong company culture.

A graduate of St. John Fisher College, Thomas has served as an HR generalist, manager and director for various Rochester businesses and organizations over the past 20 years. She brings experience in a number of HR functions, including benefits administration, talent acquisition, employee relations, and mergers and acquisitions.