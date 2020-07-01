ROCHESTER — State Assemblyman David Gantt has died. He was 78 years old.

An announcement was sent out by the State Assembly of New York Wednesday.

The cause of his death was not mentioned.

Gantt has served as the representative of the 137th Assembly District since 1983. The district includes the northeastern and southwestern areas of Rochester as well as the Town of Gates.

He was the first Black person from Monroe County elected to hold state office.

Gantt served nine years in the Monroe County Legislature prior to joining the State Assembly.

Mayor Lovely Warren issued the following statement:

“Assemblyman David Gantt was a father to me. He loved me unconditionally and inspired me to be who I am today. He saw something deep within me and did everything he could to help me, and countless others, achieve their dreams.

"David will leave a lasting legacy in this community because he always stood up for what was right and for the people he represented. For decades, he worked and served tirelessly to lift up our City and all of its people. He also believed in me when few did. He inspired me, took care of me when I was sick, guided me as built my career and my family. And, he will always be part of my family. He has not only lifted me up, but countless people throughout our community.

"I am proud of him for all that he did to lift as he climbed. He may be gone but he will never be forgotten. I will always remember his undying love for the Rochester community. He fought a good fight, finished his race and now he has gone home to be with the Lord. I will do all that I can to live up to the expectations he had for me. He was not just a father to me, but also my political mentor. I will forever miss him, and on behalf of the City of Rochester, I extend my deepest condolences to his family. May he rest in peace with the Lord.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello released the following statement:

“I am incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Assemblyman David Gantt. Assemblyman Gantt leaves a legacy of community service and activism that many in elected office aspire to achieve. Throughout his decorated 37 year career in the State Legislature, Assemblyman Gantt was a fighter, a voice for the voiceless and a mentor to numerous community leaders, elected officials and everyday citizens alike. His impact and advocacy can be seen throughout the city of Rochester and the communities that he was elected to represent for nearly four decades. His efforts in the State Assembly and his strong belief in our community will be felt for many years to come.

"I am grateful for Assemblyman Gantt’s service to Rochester and Monroe County. I join with our community in mourning the passing of Assemblyman David Gantt and will continue to keep his family, friends and loved ones in my thoughts and prayers.”

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay released a statement, as well:

"On behalf of the Assembly Minority Conference, I want to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Assemblyman David Gantt on the news of his passing. David served the people of Rochester with unique determination and loyalty, and touched countless lives during a lifetime of public service, which included nearly 40 years in the state Assembly.

"His death will be felt greatly by his colleagues in the Legislature and across New York state, but especially in his 137th Assembly District. I encourage everyone to keep his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this tragic time.”