A man threatening "suicide by cop" was convinced to leave a Canandaigua apartment without violence

CANANDAIGUA — A man police say was having a mental health crisis barricaded himself inside a Bristol Street resident Wednesday, believed to have knives and possibly a firearm. Area residents were asked to shelter in place while police spoke with the man, who left the building peacefully after around an hour and a half.

City of Canandaigua police officers responded to a reported domestic dispute at the residence at about 10:20 a.m. According to the police department, when officers arrived on scene, a female and several children were able to exit the apartment but a male remained inside. Police said he barricaded himself inside and was believed to have been armed with knives and was making statements to having a firearm. Police say he was in the midst of a mental health crisis and was threatening to kill himself, threatening “suicide by cop.”

The road was closed down and residents asked to shelter in place, to ensure their safety. A sergeant with the Canandaigua department who is certified and trained in crisis intervention was on scene and spoke with the man through an open window. The man eventually agreed to leave the residence peacefully and continued speaking with the sergeant.

Additional mental health services were brought to the scene, and the Canandaigua Police Department made arrangements to transport the person to another location where additional mental health services could be provided, police said.

The area was closed off for about an hour and a half, with the incident resolved just after noon, according to Police Chief Steven Hedworth. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the incident and provided additional resources.